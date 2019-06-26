ANDRITZ has been chosen as the maintenance and service partner for Arauco’s MAPA project in Chile.

Image: ANDRITZ wins service contract for Arauco’s MAPA project in Chile. Photo: Courtesy of Arauco.

The long-term ANDRITZ SYNERGY service agreement covers the entire mill, including all pre-engineering, commissioning, start-up and integral maintenance there as well as supply of spare and wear parts and after-sales service.

The service agreement, which will start in September 2019 and run for more than nine years through to February 2029, will be managed locally by ANDRITZ Chile. It is the largest maintenance and service contract ANDRITZ has ever been awarded.

This order follows the announcement by ANDRITZ in October last year that it would be supplying major woodyard equipment, fiberline, white liquor plant and evaporation technologies and equipment for the MAPA project. The scope also includes a complete operator training system with an exact model of the plant areas to train the operators in customer-specific operating scenarios. Completion of the MAPA project will make the Chilean company the third largest supplier of eucalyptus pulp globally. The modernization and expansion project is due to start up in the first quarter of 2021 and will see the mill producing 2.1 million tons of pulp annually.

“This is an important order for ANDRITZ because it further strengthens our relationship with the Arauco group, which represents almost half of the Chilean pulp production market,” says Luis Binotto, Senior Vice President and Division Manager at Sindus ANDRITZ.

ANDRITZ SYNERGY™ Services is a long-term service agreement for process equipment and a contract that has the flexibility to cover certain defined areas or the entire mill. The heart of the ANDRITZ SYNERGY™ Services agreement is process and equipment expertise in combination with customer experts to achieve the agreed targets.

Source: Company Press Release