In Lindenwold, American water is investing $1.5m to replace nearly 8,000ft of aging 4-inch and 6-inch water main

Image: American Water invests in New Jersey. (Credit: Pixabay/Baudolino.)

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water announced that it is investing over $2m to replacing its aging water infrastructure in Lindenwold and Little Silver in the state.

In Lindenwold, American water is investing $1.5m for replacing nearly 8,000ft of aging 4-inch and 6-inch water main.

The company will also upgrade aging water lines that were installed in the 1950s, with new 6-inch and 8-inch ductile iron main along the entire length of Aston Martin Drive, Bentley Road, Delahaye Road, Mercedes Road, Healey Place, Lancia Place, and Thunderbird Road.

Five fire hydrants and 150 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route will also be replaced. Works are expected to begin from next week, the company said.

The works will be undertaken by American Water’s contractor Perna Finnigan and it is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Water infrastructure in Little Silver was installed back in the 1930s

In the township of Little Silver, the company is investing $556,000 for replacing nearly 2,640ft of aging 2-inch and 6-inch water main pipelines.

The aging water lines, which were installed way back in the 1930s, will be replaced with new 8-inch ductile iron main along the entire length of Salem Lane and Standish Lane and Alden Terrace from Standish Lane to the dead end.

Two fire hydrants and 63 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route will also be replaced, under the upgrade.

The upgrades at Little Silver will be conducted by J. F. Kiely Construction, a contractor of American Water. The contractor would begin the work on or about March 20 and expects the complete the work by the end of this May. Final street restorations will be completed in late summer.

The improvement is part of the company’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

Few days ago, the company announced upgrade of water infrastructure in Bernardsville and Bernards Township and West Orange in New Jersey, with an investment of $3.87m.