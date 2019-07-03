American Energy Partners and its group of companies are dedicated to delivering solutions wherever energy production and water meet technology.

Image: This LOI and the resulting acquisition represent a major milestone for American Energy. Photo: Courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

The Company has positioned itself to benefit from above-favorable margins on each of its subsidiaries due to the synergy of the chain of revenues. This acquisition will add to our list of offerings and contribute directly to top-line revenue immediately upon completion of said transaction.

This LOI and the resulting acquisition represents a major milestone for American Energy and comes at a critical point in time as American Energy has recently returned to Pink Current status and prepares to deploy it’s buy and build strategy.

Brad Domitrovitsch, CEO of American Energy said of the LOI, “With the many obstacles this company has overcome, we are excited to be able to effectively act on a strategic level, adding a diverse, yet complimentary battery of services, increasing our overall market share and directly contributing to shareholder value.” He commented further, “Over the next few weeks, the single most important milestone for American Energy will be to successfully complete this transaction and move on to further targets.”

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

Source: Company Press Release.