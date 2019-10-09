The construction of the DePue solar farm is expected to start in the summer of next year and reach completion later that year

Image: Ameresco to develop a 27MW solar farm in the Village of DePue. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.

US-based energy company Ameresco has announced that it will construct a 27MW solar farm in the Village of DePue, Illinois.

The DePue solar farm will comprise of over 71,000 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels installed on ballast blocks entirely above ground.

Located in the Bureau County, the facility is expected to produce 37,000MWh of clean energy in its first year of operation.

Once completed, the solar farm will be one of the largest power generation facilities in the County and will help in reaching the state’s aim of 25% renewable energy by 2025.

The DePue solar farm will offset 25,947 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually

The facility is expected to generate enough electricity to power 4,525 households annually. It will also offset 25,947 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year which is equivalent to removing 5,509 passenger vehicles off the road for a year.

Ameresco executive vice president Louis Maltezos said: “Solar is a powerful renewable energy resource for a community like DePue as well as Bureau County, both of which stand to benefit economically while this development also closely aligns with the environmental objectives of the state of Illinois.

“Ameresco has had tremendous success in the beneficial repurposing of existing land and we are looking forward to working closely with the Village to bring renewable energy to their local community.”

During the development process of the solar site, the Village of DePue will receive permitting fees, in addition to nearly $10,000 per year upon its completion. The funds collected are expected to help in offsetting the Village’s energy costs.

Village president Eric Bryant said: “The Village of DePue is very happy to be the home of the Ameresco Solar project and is looking forward to working with them to make it a reality.”

Ameresco will continue to operate the solar facility and also provide maintenance and support services for the whole life.

The construction of the DePue solar farm is expected to start in the summer of next year and reach completion later that year.

In March, Ameresco received eight solar project awards under the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program, which is an incentive program to encourage the development of 1,600MW of new solar PV technology across Massachusetts utilities.