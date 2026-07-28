The facility is set to be located adjacent to Ameren Missouri’s existing Sioux Energy Center. Credit: Andromeda stock/Shutterstock.com.

Ameren Missouri has confirmed plans to construct the 2.1GW West Alton Energy Center, a proposed combined-cycle natural gas facility in the US.

The company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, has applied to the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) for approval of the plant, which will aim to supply continuous electricity to customers across the state.

The planned facility is due to be completed in 2031 if regulators give the go-ahead.

It is intended to address growing energy demand and offset the future retirement of older power stations.

Ameren Missouri also said the energy centre would support economic development and maintain its portfolio of energy sources, while focusing on managing long-term costs for customers.

The project is expected to generate more than 1,000 construction jobs over multiple years.

Ameren Missouri chairman and president Aaron Melda said: “Customers count on reliable energy to keep their homes comfortable, care for their families, run their businesses and stay connected to the things that matter most.

“The West Alton Energy Center is one way we are preparing for Missouri’s future and supporting the growing needs of our communities. Missouri has seen incredible economic development wins over the past year, and we are pleased to support this growth.”

According to documents submitted to the MoPSC, the facility would be located adjacent to Ameren Missouri’s existing Sioux Energy Center.

The company plans to take advantage of existing infrastructure at that location to help control expenses and enhance efficiency.

Missouri law and Ameren Missouri’s Powering Missouri Growth Plan include provisions for data centres to bear the infrastructure costs necessary for their operations, which the company says will protect existing customers from the impact of rising demand.

The application includes a financing approach which, according to 2024 state analysis, would lower project costs by millions of dollars.

The West Alton Energy Center forms part of the company’s long-term generation and grid modernisation strategy.

The proposal states that the new facility would supply constant power, bolster in-state energy security, and contribute to reliability during peak demand and extreme weather conditions.

In February 2026, Ameren Missouri was granted permission by the MoPSC to develop the Big Hollow Energy Center, a hybrid project combining natural gas generation with large-scale battery storage.