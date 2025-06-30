The Big Hollow Energy Center combines natural gas and energy storage to supply reliable energy. (Credit: Ameren Missouri)

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, has submitted an application to the Missouri Public Service Commission to develop the Big Hollow Energy Center, an 800MW simple-cycle natural gas facility in Missouri, US.

The application also includes the development of Ameren Missouri’s inaugural large-scale battery storage installation in Jefferson County, Missouri.

The Big Hollow Energy Center is expected to bring substantial investment and employment opportunities to the local community. Subject to regulatory approval, the facility is projected to be operational by 2028, providing a dependable energy backup for customers.

Ameren Missouri chairman and president Mark Birk said: “This is the next step to deliver on our strategy to invest in energy infrastructure for our customers’ benefit and provide a balanced generation portfolio.

“As we transition our generation for the future, we’ll continue to serve our customers with the reliable energy they expect while also preparing for anticipated increases in demand.”

The natural gas component of Big Hollow is designed to deliver power during extreme weather conditions and support the grid when renewable sources fall short. It mirrors the design of the existing Castle Bluff Energy Center.

Ameren Missouri’s first extensive lithium-ion battery setup will also be located at the site. The 400MW battery storage system is designed to charge during periods of excess grid energy and discharge as needed, regardless of weather conditions.

The batteries can quickly respond to energy demands, potentially powering thousands of homes for several hours, thereby enhancing grid reliability during peak usage times. Ameren Missouri has committed to expanding its battery storage capacity, targeting 1,000MW by 2030 and 1,800MW by 2042.

Both the natural gas and battery storage facilities will operate independently, leveraging existing energy infrastructure on land already owned by Ameren Missouri. This strategic use of existing resources is expected to reduce construction time and costs for customers.

The site’s existing infrastructure and transmission line access further contribute to a streamlined construction process.

In March last year, Ameren Missouri secured approval to develop or acquire around 400MW of solar energy. The first of three solar projects is set to commence operations in 2025, with the remaining two slated for 2026.