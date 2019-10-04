All the 31 turbines at the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm have been commissioned, announced MHI Vestas

Turbine installation at North Sea wind farm Deutsche Bucht. Northland Power’s Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm is located in the North Sea, more than 100 kilometres from the mainland in the German Exclusive Economic Zone. The power plant with 33 wind turbines of type V164-8.4 by MHI Vestas will provide a grid capacity of close to 269 megawatts. media@owf-deutsche-bucht.de

The final of MHI Vestas’ 31 V164-8.4 MW turbines on monopiles are commissioned at Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm, and now providing clean energy to the German grid.

Germany’s renewable energy transition takes a leap forward as all 31 turbines at the 269 MW Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm are now producing power. The commissioning phase was commenced in early June and until today MHI Vestas and collaborating partners have safely achieved all planned work ahead of schedule.

With the commercial handover of Borkum Riffgrund 2 earlier this year, Deutsche Bucht adds to MHI Vestas’ growing presence and experience in German waters. The company is further named as preferred supplier for 52 V174-9.5 MW turbines for Baltic Eagle with installation expected in 2022-2023.

As a pilot demonstrator project for Mono Bucket foundation structures, two additional V164-8.4 MW turbines will be installed at Deutsche Bucht in the coming months.

Source: Company Press Release