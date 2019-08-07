The Yandin wind farm, which will be powered by 51 turbines, will be constructed with an investment of £220m

Image: Alinta Energy begins wind farm construction in Australia. Photo: Courtesy of Dejan Dodic/Pixabay.

Sydney-based energy company Alinta Energy announced the start of construction on the 214MW Yandin Wind Farm in the Shire of Dandaragan about 175km north of Perth, in Western Australia.

The wind farm, which is expected to cost around A$400m (£220.8m), will generate nearly 150 jobs during its construction phase. It will be powered by 51 of Vestas’ turbines, each with 4.2MW generating capacity.

Between next January and June, about 50,000 tonnes of turbines and machinery will be transported to the site. The wind farm could take up to one million hours of labour, dedicated to the wind farm’s construction.

Alinta Energy merchant energy executive director Ken Woolley said: “Today we’re saying thanks to the landowners, local community and others that helped us get to this point. We’re on track to have the wind farm up and running by the second half of 2020.

“Western Australia has some tremendous renewable energy resources, and we believe the Yandin Wind Farm will harness one of the best, if not the best wind resource in the country.

“I’m also happy to announce the we’re about to open up applications for a community fund that will contribute at least $50,000 to projects and groups within the Shire of Dandaragan each year.

“The fund will be split into two rounds a year of $25,000 each, with further details available on the project website.”

Alinta Energy has claimed that the turbines will only occupy around 0.03% of the project site, which means that farming and existing land uses can co-exist. High wind resources in the region mean that the wind farm’s long-term capacity factor is projected to be around 50%.

Energy from the wind farm will be transmitted to Western Power’s electricity network

The power generated from the wind farm will be transmitted to Western Power’s 330 kV electricity network via a new 10km transmission line and terminal station which will be built, owned and operated by Western Power.

Shire of Dandaragan CEO Brent Bailey said: “The Yandin Wind Farm is a great example of the Shire of Dandaragan’s desire to be recognised as the centre of renewable energy in WA, and it’s terrific to hear the project partners talk about the region’s potential.

“Our aspiration to be the centre of renewable energy in WA is driven by input from our community, so I hopefully speak on their behalf when I say we are looking forward to the project becoming operational.

“We also welcome contact from other developers who would like to investigate how the Shire can support them to make our vision a reality.”