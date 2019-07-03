Haliba field marks the building block of oil production for ADNOC to reach 4 million barrels per day by the end of 2020

Image: Haliba field is located along the southeast border of Abu Dhabi emirate. Photo: Courtesy of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Al Dhafra Petroleum, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Korea National Oil Company (KNOC) and GS Energy, has started producing crude oil from Haliba field in Abu Dhabi and discovered potential resources in three new fields in its concession area.

ADNOC said that the success of Haliba is expected to reinforce the strategic bilateral relations between UAE and South Korea, and reflects its long-term partnership with South Korea’s energy sector.

Al Dhafra Petroleum was established in 2014, and production of crude from Haliba field marks the first time since its inception.

Al Dhafra Petroleum is 60% owned by ADNOC and 40% by KNOC and GSE Energy, which is represented by the Korean Abu Dhabi Oil Consortium (KADOC).

Haliba field is located along the southeast border of Abu Dhabi emirate, and marks the building block of oil production for ADNOC to reach 4 million barrels per day by the end of 2020.

ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “The start of production from Haliba field highlights the important role of energy cooperation in strengthening the close and deep-rooted strategic relationship between the UAE and South Korea.

“ADNOC has a successful history of partnership with South Korea’s energy sector, and we continue to place great importance on this strategic partnership as we accelerate delivery of our 2030 smart growth strategy.”

ADNOC said the initial production from the field would progressively increase to 40,000bpd by the end of 2019 and the Al Dhafra Petroleum is expected to further unlock the potential of the field.

In addition, the extensive appraisal program carried out in Haliba field has enabled Al Dhafra Petroleum to discover 1.1 billion barrels of original oil in place (OOIP), which is a significant increase from the 180 million initially estimated.

The crude oil produced from the Haliba field is transported to ADNOC Onshore’s Asab Central Degassing Station for processing and the stabilised crude after processing is then transported to the marine export terminals through ADNOC Onshore’s existing main oil lines for export.

Jaber added: “First oil from Haliba demonstrates our ambition to unlock and maximize value from all of Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas resources to create long-term and sustainable returns for the UAE and our partners as we respond to the world’s growing demand for energy.

“ADNOC is committed to delivering a more profitable upstream business and expanding our oil production capacity, and the production from Haliba field is an integral part of achieving our targets.”

ADNOC said that it has also discovered potential resources in three new fields, namely Al Humrah, Bu Tasah, and Bu Nikhelah, following intensive exploration programs.