Under the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract, Aker will tie back the two offshore gas fields, Iris and Hades (Berling), to the Åsgard B floating production platform

Aker will carry out Åsgård B Berling tie-back. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Equinor has awarded Aker Solutions a subsea contract for the tie-back of Berling, previously known as Iris and Hades gas fields, to the Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea.

The value of the contract ranges between NOK0.5bn ($47.3m) and NOK1.5bn ($142.5m).

Under the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract, the company will tie back the two offshore gas fields to the floating production platform.

Aker said that two EPCIC scopes define the project, with the first one to start immediately, and the second in September 2023.

The company intends to commence offshore mobilisation in November 2025, with plans to complete the tie-back in December 2027 and is expected to start production in 2028.

Aker Solutions executive vice-president and electrification, maintenance and modifications (EMM) business head Paal Eikeseth said: “The expected recoverable reserves are estimated to be around 45 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting mostly of gas. The tiebacks will enable a significant contribution to energy security in Europe.”

In August last year, Aker completed a project FEED and continued in an interim phase to further develop and optimise the technical solution for the tie-in at Åsgard B.

The company has been managing the project from its offices in central Norway.

Its Trondheim office, with support from Bergen and Mumbai, will execute detail engineering, procurement and shop engineering at the project.

Aker said that several of its offices will be engaged in the engineering phase, with construction and prefabrication planned to be executed at its yard in Egersund.

Eikeseth added: “We are excited to follow this major development of Berling and continue the third consecutive tie-in project to Åsgard B following the Halten Øst and Smørbukk Nord projects.

“Together, these projects constitute a significant portfolio of modification projects at Åsgard B where existing infrastructure is being utilised.”