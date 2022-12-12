Under the terms of the MoU, Aker Solutions and the consortium intend to develop sustainable and cost-effective technologies, which include initiatives for design, construction, fabrication and installation along with other solutions and technologies to reduce costs

Mainstream, Ocean Winds, and Statkraft sign MoU with Aker Solutions for the Utsira Nord floating wind project. (Credit: Dock90/WindFloat Atlantic/Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of Mainstream Renewable Power, Ocean Winds, and Statkraft to partner on the Utsira Nord floating wind project in Norway.

The consortium has been planning to submit an application to develop the wind capacity at the Utsira Nord licence area in 2023.

Utsira Nord is located off the coast of Haugesund in western Norway.

Under the terms of the MoU, Aker Solutions and the consortium intend to develop sustainable and cost-effective technologies. These will include initiatives for design, construction, fabrication, and installation along with other solutions and technologies to reduce costs.

Besides, the partnership is aimed at bolstering Norway’s competitiveness in floating wind by developing capabilities across the domestic supply chain.

Aker Solutions renewables EVP Stephen Bull said: “Together with the consortium, we have the experience, innovation and cost-competitive models required to deliver the next full-scale floating offshore wind farm in Norway and take the industry to new, unexplored depths.

“We are excited to build a partnership focused solely on driving forward the next chapter in Norway’s energy legacy, whilst contributing to the government’s 2050 net-zero target.”

Mainstream Renewable Power, which is an Aker Horizons company, is said to have fifty years of North Sea expertise in offshore development, execution and marine operations.

Ocean Winds, which is a joint venture between EDP Renováveis (EDPR) and ENGIE, is experienced in developing, constructing, and operating bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms around the world.

Along with Statkraft’s expertise in renewable energy development, operations and management, the consortium is said to cover the entire value chain from development to supply of offshore clean energy to market.

Mainstream Renewable Power offshore wind head Tove Røskaft said: “The offshore wind journey is just getting started in Norway and innovative collaboration models are needed to ensure we position Norway competitively in offshore wind.

“We believe that bringing together the strengths from across the Aker group, along with those of our partners Ocean Winds and Statkraft, will position Utsira Nord at the forefront of the floating wind industry globally, while bringing broad benefits to Norway through new jobs, new technology and new green energy.”