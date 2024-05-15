Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift, the company’s vessels, have initiated the installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces for the second phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind project in the UK North Sea

Foundation installation campaign starts at the 1.2GW Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea. (Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has commenced work on the foundation installation campaign for the 1.2GW Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

Located about 131km from the coastline of Yorkshire, England, the Dogger Bank B is the second phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind project. Other phases of the project are Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank C.

The Dogger Bank offshore wind project is being executed as a joint venture (JV) between Equinor (40%), SSE Renewables (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%), which in turn is owned by Eni Plenitude and Hitec Vision.

Overall, 277 monopiles and transition pieces will be deployed across all three phases of the wind farm and the work is slated to be completed in 2026.

Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift, the company’s vessels, have initiated the installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces for the second phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind project.

The monopile foundations and transition pieces offer a robust and steady platform for the scale of GE Vernova’s 13MW Haliade-X turbines.

Seaway7 project director Wouter van Dalen said: “After introducing our brand-new heavy lift vessel Seaway Alfa Lift to the project in October, the vessel operated through the high weather season installing transition pieces on Dogger Bank A, and now continues this work in phase B.

“The foundation installation scope is making excellent progress, enabled by our strong collaboration with our client Dogger Bank Wind Farm and our subcontractors.”

Manufactured by Sif and Smulders, the monopile and transition piece structures are currently being installed 128.7km off the Yorkshire coast.

The foundation installation campaign at Dogger Bank B comes after the successful installation of the offshore high voltage direct current (HVDC) platform in April 2024.

Recently, the team working on the Dogger Bank offshore wind project completed the installation of all 95 transition pieces on Dogger Bank A. This marked the conclusion of the installation of the foundations for the first phase of the project.

Dogger Bank wind farm project director Olly Cass said: “These installation milestones are the result of years of commitment and diligence from the project team and its delivery partners.

“As the world’s largest wind farm of its kind and due to the deployment of new turbine technology, every aspect of the wind farm has required us to come up with new innovative design and engineering solutions that will shape the future construction of offshore wind globally.”