Being developed at Haibin harbor in Lianyungang city, the pilot project entails an investment of CNY9.88bn ($1.38bn)

CNNP breaks ground on 2GW offshore solar PV farm in China. (Credit: Michael Pointner from Pixabay)

China National Nuclear Power (CNNP), a subsidiary of China National Nuclear (CNNC), has reportedly commenced construction on a 2GW offshore solar photovoltaic (PV) farm in East China’s Jiangsu Province.

Being developed at Haibin harbor in Lianyungang city, the pilot project entails an investment of CNY9.88bn ($1.38bn). It is said to become the largest offshore solar farm in China.

The solar farm will comprise an energy-storage facility with a capacity of 400MW. Its solar panels will cover an area of 18.8km2.

The Chinese offshore solar project is being constructed in the warm seawater area designated for China National Nuclear Power’s nuclear power station in Tianwan.

An area of the water is used for the nuclear power plant’s warm water discharge, while the neighbouring space is designated for the offshore PV construction. The project is divided into two parts, namely offshore and onshore, reported Global Times.

The offshore section includes solar power generation, with the produced electricity sent to the onshore step-up substation through an overhead corridor bridge. It will then be integrated into the state grid following voltage adjustment.

According to the publication, the onshore energy storage project is in its last phase of construction and is likely to be completed and operational by the end of June 2024.

The offshore solar project will be linked to the state grid in September 2024 and its full capacity is slated to be connected next year.

The project is expected to produce 2.23 billion kilowatt-hours of power during its lifespan of 25 years. This clean energy produced will address the annual production and life requirements of 230,000 people.

Furthermore, the solar project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 1.77 million tons per year as well as save approximately 680,000 tons of standard coal.

CNNP, has been quoted by South China Morning Post, as saying: “Upon completion, it will cross couple with the nuclear power station, forming a 10GW large-scale clean-energy production base.”