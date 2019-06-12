Aker BP, the operator for production licence 869, has been given consent by the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway to drill exploration well 24/9-13.

Image: An offshore oil and gas rig. Photo: courtesy of QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.com.

The well is in the North Sea, close to the Bøyla and Alvheim fields, at the following coordinates:

59° 17′ 51.932″ N

​01° 46′ 02.341″ E

Water depth at the site is 117.5 metres.

Drilling is scheduled to begin in mid-June 2019 and estimated to last at least 21 days.

Drilling will be performed by the Deepsea Nordkapp mobile drilling facility.

Deepsea Nordkapp is a 6th-generation semi-submersible drilling facility of the Moss Maritime CS 60E type, owned and operated by Odfjell Drilling. The facility is registered in Bermuda and classified by DNV GL.

Deepsea Nordkapp received Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) from the PSA in 2019.

