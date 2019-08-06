Well 30/12-2 will be drilled from the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility at position 60°1'42.65"N and 2°46'3.24"E

Image: Aker BP secures drilling permit for well 30/12-2 in production licence 986. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Aker BP ASA a drilling permit for well 30/12-2, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 30/12-2 will be drilled from the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility at position 60°1’42.65″N and 2°46’3.24″E.

The drilling programme for well 30/12-2 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 986. Aker BP ASA is the operator with an ownership interest of 30 per cent. The other licensees are Petoro (30 per cent), Wellesley Petroleum AS (20 per cent) and DNO Norge AS (20 per cent).

The area in this permit consist of parts of blocks 25/2, 25/3, 30/11 and 30/12. The well will be drilled about 43 kilometres northeast of the Frigg field.

Production licence 986 was awarded on 1 March 2019 in APA 2018. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Source: Company Press Release