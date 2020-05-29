Maersk Drilling-owned Maersk Invincible rig will be used for plugging and removal work at the Valhall DP

Aker BP to use Maersk Invincible rig. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway has approved Norwegian oil company Aker BP to use the Maersk Invincible jack-up rig on its Valhall field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The consent allows the firm to use of the Maersk Drilling-owned Maersk Invincible rig for plugging and removal work at the Valhall drilling platform (DP).

Production from Valhall DP is planned to be closed over the next few years. Currently one well is in production while four wells are planned to be plugged and removed.

Valhall field commenced production in 1982

The Valhall field, which commenced production in 1982, was originally developed with three facilities for accommodation, drilling and processing.

At present, the Valhall complex comprises six separate steel platforms for living quarters, drilling, wellheads, production, water injection, combined process- and hotel platform respectively.

Aker BP is planning to produce another billion barrels from over the next 40 years from the field, which has already produced more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent since its commissioning.

Last year, Aker BP and its partner Pandion Energy have commenced production from the Valhall Flank West wellhead platform in the North Sea.

The Valhall Flank West, which is a normally unmanned installation (NUI), forms part of the continued development of the Valhall field.

Aker BP operates the Valhall field with 80% stake while the remaining 10% interest is held by Pandion Energy. The Valhall Flank West receives power from shore through the Valhall field centre.

As per estimates, the Valhall Flank West has recoverable reserves of around 60 million barrels of oil equivalent based on the drilling of six production wells.