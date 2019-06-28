Aker BP ASA, operator of production licence 777, has completed the drilling of wildcat well 15/6-16 S.

Image: Location of Well 15/6-16 S. Photo: courtesy of Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

The well was drilled about 10 kilometres north of the Gina Krog field and 220 kilometres west of Stavanger in the central part of the North Sea.

The primary exploration target for well 15/6-16 S was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Middle Jurassic Age (the Hugin and Sleipner formation). The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Late Triassic Age (the Skagerrak formation).

Well 15/6-16 S encountered the Hugin formation with a thickness of about 10 metres, of which sandstone layers totalling 5 metres with poor reservoir quality. The Sleipner formation of 95 metres has sandstone layers totalling 25 metres with reservoir properties of moderate to poor quality. The Skagerrak formation came in with a thickness of 80 metres, with sandstone layers totalling 25 metres with poor to moderate reservoir quality.

The well is dry.

Data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 777. The licence was awarded in APA 2015.

The well was drilled to respective vertical and measured depths below the sea surface of 4162 and 4173 metres, and was terminated in the Skagerrak Formation from the Late Triassic Age.

Water depth at the site is 116 metres. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 15/6-16 S was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility, which will now proceed to production licence 442 in the central part of the North Sea to drill wildcat well 25/2-20, where Aker BP is the operator.

