Image: The Ærfugl project is being developed in two phases with an investment of around $880m. Photo: courtesy of Aker Solutions.

Aker BP has awarded a contract to Aker Solutions to deliver the subsea production system for second phase the Ærfugl gas field development, located approximately 210km west of Sandnessjøen in the Norwegian Sea

The Ærfugl project comprises two development phases, which will both be tied into the existing floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel on the nearby Skarv field.

Under the contract, which is valued about NOK700m ($76.4m), Aker Solutions will deliver wellheads, vertical subsea trees, satellite structures, control systems, a tie-in module and about 30km of umbilicals.

Aker Solutions will also be responsible for the delivery of the Vectus next-generation subsea control system designed to offer improved data and power capabilities, as well as standard, lightweight vertical subsea trees.

Aker Solutions greenfield projects executive vice-president Egil Bøyum said: “Our deliveries to Ærfugl highlight the power of Intelligent Subsea, as we utilize our integrated field design capabilities to accelerate the field development and maximize performance.”

Aker Solutions plans to commence work immediately, with subsea structures scheduled for delivery in 2020. The work will involve facilities in Norway, the UK, India, Malaysia and Brazil.

Ærfugl project will unlock nearly 300 million barrels of oil equivalent

The Ærfugl project, which will see a total investment of around NOK8bn ($880m), aims to unlock nearly 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Additionally, Aker BP has awarded Engineering Procurement Construction Installation (EPCI) contract to Subsea 7 for the Ærfugl Phase 2 project.

Subsea 7 will be responsible for tie-back involving the application of Electrically Heat Traced Flowline (EHTF) technology for a distance of 13.5km from the subsea location to the existing Skarv infrastructure.

The company plans to commence project management and engineering at its offices in Stavanger, Norway while fabrication of the EHTF system is planned to be carried out at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway.

Offshore operations are scheduled to be carried out during 2020 and 2021.

Subsea 7 Norway vice president Monica Bjørkmann said: “Electrically Heat Traced Flowlines have been developed by Subsea 7, in collaboration with InterPipe, to deliver leading insulation performance and enable cost-effective long-distance tie-backs.”