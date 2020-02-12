The firm is producing the 10 km TCP Flowline to support the operator’s brownfield, tie-back development project in the same field and region

Airborne Oil & Gas secures 10 km TCP Flowline contract in Africa. (Credit: Airborne Oil & Gas)

Airborne Oil & Gas has been awarded its most significant flowlines contract to date which will see the world’s leading manufacturer of thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) deliver a record 10 km length of its technology to a supermajor in West Africa.

This is the second award for TCP Flowline from the E&P organisation and follows on from an earlier successful delivery of a 4 km product, manufactured by Airborne Oil & Gas last year. The Netherlands headquartered company is producing the 10 km TCP Flowline to support the operator’s brownfield, tie-back development project in the same field and region.

This repeat contract cements TCP’s position as a robust and cost-effective pipeline solution, particularly where corrosion mitigation is a major driver for clients. TCP is a non-metallic, composite pipe which delivers high levels of corrosion and fatigue resistance and therefore a significantly extended service life.

Airborne Oil & Gas’ TCP Flowlines has led to approximately 40% saving on installation costs compared to traditional alternatives. The absence of corrosion has also resulted in further operational cost savings and safety related efficiencies for operators.

Martin van Onna, CCO at Airborne Oil & Gas said: “The 10 km order for our TCP Flowline is a landmark moment in our company’s history, particularly given that it is a repeat order from a major operator and that it strengthens our order book on which to grow our business during 2020. Developing long-term relationships with clients fits in with our ongoing business plan and in tandem provides us with the opportunity to understand what is required, develop the best TCP solutions and support over multiple projects.”

The total installed cost of TCP has proved to offer significant benefits to the operator’s pipeline replacement projects, particularly for water injection lines which often suffer from corrosion. In addition, in support of the industry’s focus on carbon reduction, TCP provides a significantly lower CO2 footprint for the pipelines.

Paul McCafferty, Vice President Europe & Africa at Airborne Oil & Gas, added: “The award of this TCP Flowline project from an important client demonstrates the industry’s growing confidence in our solution, and the value added benefit TCP offers to their projects, particularly where existing field support vessels can be utilised for installation. Once again confirming that TCP offers no corrosion at lower cost.”

Source: Company Press Release