Airborne Oil & Gas has secured a second award from Anasuria Operating Company (AOC) to deliver a 2nd high flow Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) Jumper Spool in the Central North Sea.

Image: TCP is a non-conductive, non-corrosive flexible pipe that can be installed subsea easily through subsea pallet. Photo: Courtesy of Airborne Oil & Gas.

The contract will see The Netherlands headquartered business supplying a 2” ID 345 bar rated Gas Lift Jumper to support the independent E&P company’s operations in the Guillemot field, approximately 175km east of Aberdeen.

In 2017, the firm which is a leading global manufacturer of TCP products, supplied a gas lift TCP Jumper along with connectors and ballast equipment to AOC. The new TCP Jumper Spool will be manufactured at its facility in IJmuiden, in The Netherlands, in preparation for deployment this summer.

This marks the third TCP Jumper Spool that Airborne Oil & Gas has supplied for permanent installation in the North Sea region within the last three years. The first was delivered to Chevron North Sea Limited, operating in the UK Continental Shelf in 2016, for use on the Alder project.

TCP is a non-conductive, non-corrosive flexible pipe that can be installed subsea easily through subsea pallet, avoiding expensive metrology and reducing the project throughput time. Airborne Oil & Gas’ TCP Jumper Spools thereby radically reduces installation, transportation and fabrication costs, outperforming rigid steel pipes and conventional unbonded flexible pipes.

Airborne Oil & Gas chief commercial officer, Martin van Onna said: “Securing a second contract with AOC validates the value our TCP products are delivering to the independent operators and further consolidates our presence in the North Sea in line with our international strategic goals. Deva Selva, AOC’s Subsea Manager, was keen to use Airborne for the 2nd jumper following the success of the successful installation in 2017.

“Each client has unique requirements and we manufacture our TCP Jumper Spools to ensure we meet their needs allowing them to continue safe, efficient and cost-effective operations. Compared to rigid jumpers, we’ve seen companies saving up to 50% on overall investment costs and significant procurement savings for those who had previously invested in unbonded flexible products.

“Throughout this project with AOC, we look to further develop our relationship while delivering our effective high-quality TCP technology to support their future pipeline requirements”.

Source: Company Press Release.