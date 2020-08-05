Four of the largest LNG process trains in the world to be manufactured at Air Products’ technology-leading facility in Port Manatee, Florida

Air Products selects AP-X LNG Technology for expansion. (Credit: Frauke Feind from Pixabay.)

Air Products (NYSE: APD), the world’s leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and equipment, has been selected to provide its proprietary AP-X® Natural Gas Liquefaction Process technology and equipment to Qatargas for the first phase of Qatar Petroleum’s massive LNG production expansion project, commonly known as the North Field East (NFE) Project, in Ras Laffan, the State of Qatar. Each of the four new LNG process units, the largest LNG production trains in the world, will have a production capacity of 7.8 million tonnes per year.

When these mega LNG trains become operational in 2025 liquefying natural gas from Qatar’s North Field, regarded as the largest offshore non-associated natural gas field in the world, Qatar will maintain its position as the world’s number one LNG producer.

“The truest sign of a satisfied customer is one that comes back and places another order, and Air Products is both pleased and proud that our premier technology was selected again for the newest phase of this massive LNG expansion project in Qatar. Our AP-X liquefaction technology sets the standard for the industry and offers the largest LNG process trains in the world, satisfying our customer’s desire to reduce capital cost per tonne of LNG produced via economy of scale. These immense AP-X units have a process production capacity that is 50 percent larger than any other LNG train in operation and positions Air Products well for any customer requiring larger LNG process trains,” said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer at Air Products.

Air Products has supplied key equipment and technology for all of Qatar’s 14 existing LNG trains operating in Ras Laffan, the first of which started production in 1996 using Air Products’ AP-C3MRTM LNG technology. These AP-C3MR LNG Process units were followed by six AP-X LNG Process units, which started up between 2009 and 2011. The Air Products equipment provided with the proprietary AP-X natural gas liquefaction technology includes main cryogenic heat exchangers (MCHEs), subcooling heat exchangers (SCHEs), and Rotoflow® turbomachinery companders and nitrogen economizer cold boxes. Rotoflow is an equipment division of Air Products working with our LNG equipment and cycle experts to provide seamless product development and optimal liquefier performance for end users.

The proven AP-X process is an elegant solution that enables significantly higher LNG production without requiring individual equipment items to be significantly larger and provides an efficient and flexible operation over a wide range of production capacities.

Air Products will build the AP-X LNG heat exchangers at its Port Manatee, Florida manufacturing facility. Air Products opened its Port Manatee facility in January 2014 and completed a 60% expansion in October 2019 to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry. In October 2018, a new LNG equipment test facility (ETF) was dedicated which will enable Air Products to improve the reliability and yield produced from its LNG equipment and design new equipment.

Air Products’ proprietary LNG technology, vital to helping meet the world’s increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers, which currently operate in over 100 LNG trains in 20 countries around the world.

Air Products’ LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to economically ship it. The LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products’ technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

Source: Company Press Release