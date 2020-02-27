The project secures A$1.78m in funding from the Queensland Government’s $15m Hydrogen Industry Development Fund

The new gas injection facility in Gladstone is estimated to cost $2.7m. (Credit: Pixabay/ Michal Jarmoluk)

Australian Gas Networks (AGN), a part of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), has decided to build A$4.2m ($2.7m) gas injection facility in Gladstone, on the Queensland’s central coast.

The project, which aims to 10% renewable hydrogen into the city’s gas distribution networks, has also secured A$1.78m ($1.18m) in funding from the Queensland Government’s $15m ($9.8m) Hydrogen Industry Development Fund (HIDF).

It is anticipated that plant construction will commence in November this year, with commissioning by October next year. The plant is expected to become fully operational in December 2021.

Australian Gas Network’s CEO Ben Wilson: “The project supports Gladstone’s vision to be a key hub for Queensland’s domestic and hydrogen export industry, just as it is for natural gas today.

“Gladstone plant can deliver a citywide proof-of-concept to enable implementation of blended hydrogen gas across regional cities in Australia.”

Gladstone will also be home to HyP Gladstone

Gladstone will also be home to a planned Hydrogen Park Gladstone (HyP Gladstone) on Derby Street.

The HyP Gladstone will have capacity to use green power from the local power grid to produce about 20kg of hydrogen per day and blend into the gas network.

Featuring modular design, the facility will be equipped with a 175kW polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyser, water demineralisation system and process cooling equipment.

The facility allows for expansion in the future to produce volumes beyond Gladstone’s needs.

Recently, AGN has secured funding for the construction of Australian Hydrogen Centre, which will support the government’s aim to use hydrogen as a greenhouse gas free fuel in gas distribution networks.