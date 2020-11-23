The company will utilise the funding for the second phase of the renewable natural gas (RNG) dairy digester project

Aemetis is planning to start construction of its biogas upgrading facility in December. (Credit: Gerald Krieseler from Pixabay)

Aemetis Biogas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aemetis, has won $7.8m from a Californian government agency for its renewable natural gas (RNG) dairy digester project.

The company has received the grant from the 2020 California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Dairy Digester Research and Development Program (DDRDP).

It will utilise the funding for the second phase of the renewable natural gas (RNG) dairy digester project.

Under the phase one of its 18 dairy digester cluster, the company has completed two digesters and four miles of private pipeline.

Aemetis CEO and chairman Eric McAfee said: “We’re grateful to the CDFA for their strong demonstration of confidence in our 18 dairy RNG dairy digester project.

“After completing phase one of our project in just over one year, we’re poised to quickly accelerate the construction and operation of 16 additional digesters and 25 miles of private pipeline by mid-2022.

“The combined project will annually displace approximately 6.9 million gallons of petroleum-based diesel fuel, eliminate approximately 2.6 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents, and create over 100 project related jobs in California’s Central Valley.”

Aemetis is planning to start construction of its biogas upgrading facility in December.

The upgrade project is said to enable the company to inject RNG into PG&E’s natural gas pipeline by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, Aemetis is expected to provide truck fleet fueling of R-CNG at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes ethanol biorefinery in the second quarter of 2021.

The company had secured $3.1m through the 2018 DDRDP grant cycle.

The DDRDP offers financial assistance for the installation of dairy digesters in California, which are expected to contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.