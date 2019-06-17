Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ADZN;OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that following the news release on May 2, 2019 of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment that includes an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the El Domo volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit within the 21,537 hectare Curipamba project in Ecuador, the Company has filed the National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 technical report on SEDAR.

Image: Operations at a mine. Photo: courtesy of swm/Freeimages.com.

The technical report has been prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves that establish definitions and guidance on the definitions for Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, and Mining Studies used in Canada. The Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserve, and Mining Study definitions are incorporated, by reference, into NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

There are no material differences between information disclosed in the Company’s May 2, 2019news release and the technical report.

