The gas is delivered through a purpose-built pipeline and a centralised early production facility in the Diyab field for distribution

Total owns 40% stake in Ruwais Diyab concession. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and French oil and gas major Total have commenced unconventional gas production from the Ruwais Diyab Concession located 200km west of Abu Dhabi city in the UAE.

The move, which marks a key step ahead towards full field development, follows the signing of the region’s first unconventional gas concession agreement between ADNOC and Total in 2018.

The firms deliver the unconventional gas from the Ruwais Diyab concession through a purpose-built gas pipeline and a centralised early production facility in the Diyab field. This enables distribution through ADNOC’s gas network.

ADNOC upstream executive director Yaser Saeed Almazrouei said: “This achievement marks another important milestone in the development of the UAE’s unconventional gas resources as we deliver on our integrated gas strategy and work to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the nation.

“The accelerated progress in Ruwais Diyab is a testament to the long-standing partnership between ADNOC and TOTAL, which has enabled us to expedite the learning curve in the production of unconventional gas resources, provided cost optimization opportunities and driven efficiencies.

“All of these remain key as we move forward with confidence to further develop the concession and unlock its substantial potential to drive sustainable value for the UAE and its people.”

ADNOC targets 1 billion scfd of gas production from concession

ADNOC aims to produce one billion standard cubic feet (scfd) of gas from the concession before 2030.

The company said that the concession would enable UAE to attain gas self-sufficiency.

As per the terms of the deal signed in 2018, Total agreed to explore, appraise and develop the concession area’s unconventional gas resources. ADNOC has also awarded 40% stake to Total in the concession.

The state-controlled oil company retains a stake of 60% in the onshore concession.

ADNOC also intends to unlock gas resources from its Ghasha concession and Abu Dhabi’s giant gas caps, apart from developing the Ruwais Diyab concession.