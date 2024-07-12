ADNOC has deployed RoboWell in its operations at the offshore NASR field. (Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC has deployed RoboWell, AIQ’s pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) autonomous well-control solution, in its operations at the offshore NASR field. The move is aligned with ADNOC’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance efficiencies and ensure a secure, reliable, and responsible energy supply.

Implemented in collaboration with AIQ, a leading AI firm based in Abu Dhabi specialising in transformative energy solutions, RoboWell utilises cloud-based AI algorithms to autonomously manage wells, adjusting dynamically to changing conditions. This approach not only enhances operational safety and efficiency but also reduces the need for travel and physical interventions, thereby minimising emissions.

ADNOC Upstream executive director Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy said: “The offshore deployment of RoboWell at NASR field demonstrates how ADNOC is harnessing the power of AI as we responsibly meet growing global energy demand.

ADNOC’s aim is to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company, integrating AI from the control room to the board room to maximise efficiency and move towards autonomous operations. Through our partnership with AIQ we are leveraging the UAE’s world-leading expertise in energy and AI to help transform the future of energy.”

Situated 130km northwest of Abu Dhabi, NASR stands as a fully digital offshore field harnessing an array of technology solutions to maximise production efficiency and minimise emissions.

RoboWell has commenced operations across an initial set of ten wells at NASR, with ADNOC scheduling its expansion to over 300 wells across both offshore and onshore operations later this year.

AIQ CEO Dr Chris Cooper said: “AIQ leverages AI and machine learning solutions that unlock value across the entire value chain of the energy sector. RoboWell has already been proven to deliver up to 30% optimisation in gas lift consumption and up to 5% increase in operating efficiency, so the expanded implementation of the solution represents a pivotal step for AIQ and ADNOC.

“By harnessing this leading-edge technology, we are enabling ADNOC to drive greater value from its resources and further optimize its operations.’’

RoboWell was developed by AIQ and ADNOC’s Thamama Excellence Center, a hub that utilises big data, digitalisation, and smart analytics to enhance access to hydrocarbon resources and extract greater value from existing reservoirs.

RoboWell initially launched in 2023 at the onshore NEB field, ADNOC’s inaugural ‘smart field’, which has spearheaded the adoption of industry-leading AI-enabled advanced technologies.