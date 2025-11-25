ADNOC announces $150bn investment plan for 2026–30

ADNOC has made new oil and gas discoveries amounting to more than 1.2bboe. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has outlined a $150bn (Dh550.88bn) investment plan between 2026 and 2030, aiming to sustain current operations, expand growth and address worldwide energy requirements.

The investment plan was discussed during the company’s annual Board of Directors meeting, chaired by United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting took place in the operations control room managed by Adnoc Gas, which is said to deliver 60% of the UAE’s natural gas needs for energy and industrial sectors.

The board welcomed ADNOC’s updated oil reserves, which now stand at 120 billion stock tank barrels (bstb), an increase from 113bstb, and natural gas reserves of 297 trillion standard cubic feet (tscf), up from 290tscf.

ADNOC is said to have been attracting new international partners to unconventional exploration concessions, aiming to accelerate development, enhance gas self-sufficiency in the Gulf state and meet the rising demand for gas globally.

The unconventional resources of Abu Dhabi, requiring advanced extraction techniques, are estimated at 160tscf of gas and 22bstb of oil.

ADNOC noted that the enterprise value of its international investment division, XRG, has grown to $151bn from approximately $80bn since its launch in November 2024.

ADNOC has made new oil and gas discoveries amounting to more than 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (bboe).

These findings were achieved using advanced technologies such as the “world’s largest three-dimensional (3D) seismic survey” and AI-powered data interpretation, which have helped identify previously inaccessible geological formations.

The ADNOC board has announced the approval of the formation of Adnoc Ghasha, a new operating company for the Ghasha concession, which comprises the Hail, SARB, Ghasha, Dalma and Nasr fields.

This concession is expected to generate 1.8 billion standard cubic feet of gas and 150,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.

ADNOC said that construction of the Hail and Ghasha megaproject, a central development in the Ghasha concession, is advancing.

Recently, Adnoc Gas announced net income of $1.34bn for the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), its highest-ever Q3 net income.

This result represents an 8% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.