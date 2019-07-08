Enersize has signed a letter of intent on strategic cooperation with the energy efficiency company Adenergy, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aden Services, one of the larger facility management companies in China.

Photo: Officials of Enersize and Adenergy at the signing of LOI. Courtesy of ENERSIZE Oyj/Ltd

The letter of intent relates to the sale of Enersize’s total offering of efficiency and monitoring software for industrial compressed air systems in the Chinese market. The parties intend to enter into a formal agreement on strategic cooperation after some selected pilot projects have been implemented jointly. The pilot projects are expected to be implemented in 2019.

Enersize’s new business model means that sales, installation and execution of monitoring and efficiency services will mainly be run by independent distributors, which consist of major players in industrial maintenance and service, so-called ‘industrial maintenance’ or ‘facility management’ companies that already have established relationships with industrial customers. Enersize is responsible for the provision of web-based software products against monthly license fees and is responsible for technical support and access to specialist knowledge. In this way, sales can be scaled up quickly and with little need for capital.

Enersize is restructuring its customer relations and partnerships in China in order to implement the new business model also in China. This can be seen in the letter of intent with the partner Jointeam, published on April 12, as well as the firsthand contract with one of Hankook’s factories, published on June 24.

As part of the roll-out of the new strategy, Enersize has signed a letter of intent with Adenergy, a wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary of Aden Services. The letter of intent relates to the sale of Enersize’s total offering of efficiency and monitoring software for industrial compressed air systems in the Chinese market. Through Aden, local resources are provided for installation and leakage search and through Adenergy’s IoT platform for energy optimization, synergies are created with Enersize’s efficiency enhancement services.

The parties intend to enter into a formal agreement on strategic cooperation for the streamlining of compressed air systems after some selected pilot projects have been implemented. The pilot projects are expected to be implemented in 2019. Adenergy will provide suitable pilot customers to Enersize and Enersize will charge the pilot customers on market terms during the pilot projects.

Source: Company Press Release