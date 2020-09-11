The expansion will include construction of four transmission lines and 10 substations

ADB to support Cambodia in strengthening its electricity infrastructure. (Credit: Asian Development Bank.)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a loan of $127.8m for the expansion of power grid in Cambodia.

The transmission infrastructure expansion is expected help Phnom Penh and three other Cambodian provinces to receive stable and reliable electricity.

With the ADB’s financing, the country’s electricity utility Electricite du Cambodge will be able to strengthen its transmission infrastructure by building four 115–230 kilovolt transmission lines and 10 substations in Phnom Penh and Kampong Chhang, Kamong Cham, and Takeo provinces in the country.

ADB Cambodia country director Sunniya Durrani-Jamal said: “The Grid Reinforcement Project, along with ADB’s ongoing assistance to Cambodia in power system planning, shows that adequate, reliable, and environmentally sustainable power supply can be provided at a reasonable cost to support equitable development.

“The battery energy storage system will showcase how large-scale deployment of innovative technology applications can be used to operate Cambodia’s grid in the future and generate more renewable power.”

The project includes installation of a pilot battery energy storage system

Under the project, a utility-scale battery energy storage system will also be piloted for the first time in the country.

The pilot project will be located near the 100MW National Solar Park and is expected to store up to 16MWh of electricity.

The Cambodian government also plans to increase the amount of solar power in the country from last year’s 155MW capacity to 415MW by 2022.

ADB energy specialist Daniela Schmidt said: “The project, by financing and constructing much-needed transmission infrastructure for sustainable electricity supply, will boost Cambodia’s economic productivity, competitiveness, and diversification, create jobs, and support the country’s recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The project will create 1,300 direct jobs in construction, with spillover effects that will boost household incomes. It will also support the Electricite du Cambodge’s effort to promote inclusion and gender equality at the workplace and encourage women’s participation in the energy sector.”

