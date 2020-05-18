The project will feature a 1.88MWh pilot battery energy storage system to increase the amount of renewable energy delivered to the grid

The Southern Thailand Wind Power and Battery Energy Storage Project is the first private sector initiative in Thailand to integrate utility-scale wind power generation with a battery energy storage system. (Credit: BCPG)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a THB235.55m ($7.3m) loan to Lomligor Company for a 10MW wind farm located in southern Thailand.

Lomligor is a subsidiary of BCPG, which is a major renewable energy company in Thailand with 507.5MW of total installed capacity in operation.

An integrated 1.88MWh pilot battery energy storage system will be used by the wind farm to increase the amount of renewable energy delivered to the grid.

ADB said that the Southern Thailand Wind Power and Battery Energy Storage project is the first private sector initiative in the country to integrate utility-scale wind power generation with a battery energy storage system.

ADB will administer a $4.75 million concessional loan provided by CTF

ADB Private Sector Operations Department Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific infrastructure finance division director Jackie B. Surtani said: “This project contributes to Thailand’s Power Development Plan targets for clean energy and also demonstrates the potential of integrated renewables and batteries to provide clean energy for southern Thailand.

“This will enhance the resilience of the region’s electricity grid, provide energy security for communities, and support economic growth across the country.”

Once operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 14,870MWh of power annually while offsetting 6,364 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

ADB said that the project will help in increasing the supply of renewable electricity to the domestic grid of the country.

The lender will also administer a $4.75m concessional loan offered by CTF, as part of its blended finance offering for the project.

