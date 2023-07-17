Located in the Western Province on the Red Sea coast, the Rabigh 4 IWP project will have a capacity of 600,000m3/day and the project also includes a PWSF tank of 1,200,000m3 and a PV capacity of 6.804MWp

ACWA Power and partners sign an EPC contract with consortium of Power China, SEPCOIII, and WETICO for Rabigh 4 IWP project in Saudi Arabia. (Credit: ACWA POWER)

ACWA Power and its partners Haji Abdullah Alireza (HAACO) and Al Moayyed Contracting Group (AMCG) have signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Rabigh 4 independent water plant (IWP) project in Saudi Arabia.

The EPC contract for the desalination project has been awarded to a consortium of Power China, SEPCOIII, and WETICO.

SEPCOIII chairman ZHAO Qiming said: “The announcement marks yet another milestone in our ongoing partnership with ACWA Power and underpins our joint commitment to advancing sustainable water solutions in the Kingdom.”

Located in the Western Province on the Red Sea coast, the Rabigh 4 IWP project will have a capacity of 600,000m3/day.

The project also includes a PWSF tank of 1,200,000m3 and a photovoltaic (PV) capacity of 6.804MWp. It is expected to primarily serve the regions of Makkah and Madinah.

According to ACWA Power, the total project cost for the Rabigh 4 IWP is estimated to be SAR2.54bn ($677m).

The financial closing for the desalination project is anticipated to be achieved in Q3 2023.

ACWA Power chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said: “Our presence in water desalination has already led key suppliers to localise their production in Saudi Arabia, and this project will create new employment opportunities during construction, as well as in operation and maintenance, where they will be largely staffed by young local talents from the local Electricity and Water Academy that we have developed over the last decade.”

ACWA Power owns a stake of 45% in the reverse osmosis plant while HAACO holds 35% stake and AMCG owns the remaining 20% stake.

The desalination project is targeted to be commissioned by 31 March 2026.

ACWA Power said the addition of the Rabigh 4 IWP will increase its desalination capacity in the region to 1.2 million m3/day and to 6.8 million m3/day across its portfolio.