The $650m Jazlah Water Desalination project in Jubail marks the Saudi Arabia’s first integrated desalination and solar PV plant, which comprises a 45.5MW solar PV power generation facility, and water desalination unit that uses reverse osmosis technology

Jazlah Plant Inauguration. (Credit: ACWA POWER)

ACWA Power, together with Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) and AlBawani Water & Power (AWP), has inaugurated Jubail 3A independent water desalination plant (IWP) in Saudi Arabia.

The inauguration, which marks the start of full-time operations at Jubail 3A IWP, follows the receipt of a commercial operation certificate from Saudi Water Partnership (SWPC).

Also known as Jazlah Water Desalination project, the $650m Jubail 3A IWP is Saudi Arabia’s first integrated desalination and solar PV plant.

It comprises a 45.5MW solar PV power generation facility, which contributes 20% of the plant’s energy consumption, and delivers clean water using reverse osmosis technology.

The plant uses advanced PV and RO technologies to reduce carbon emissions by 60,000 tons per annum, supporting the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

With a production capacity of 600,000m3 of desalinated water per day, the project has achieved record efficiency of 2.8kWh/m3 of water using Arabian Gulf Seawater, said the power company.

ACWA Power board chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said: “This is the latest world-class project that demonstrates our global leadership in water desalination, and our enduring commitment to cost leadership, social prosperity, and national development.

“We express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have supported us throughout the design, construction, and commissioning phases.

“We now look forward to successfully operating it while advancing and completing more projects across Saudi Arabia, starting with the Rabigh 4 plant that was recently awarded to ACWA Power.”

ACWA said that the project achieved 40% local content, further enhancing its contribution to the growth of the Saudi domestic ecosystem of suppliers and manufacturers.

In addition, the project employs 100% Saudi nationals and further contributes to the growth of a skilled and educated workforce, under a cooperative university programme.

The programme provides university students with training, allowing them to acquire necessary skills and expertise, and help them easily find work after graduation.

Jazlah company project was developed by a consortium comprising ACWA Power with a 40.2% stake, Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) with a 40% stake, and AlBawani Water & Power (AWP) with a 19.8% stake.

The project was executed by the EPC consortium comprising Power China, Sepco III, Lantania, and Abengoa, while SWPC was the off-taker.

Saudi Water Partnership Company CEO Khalid Al-Quraishi said: “With a daily production capacity of 600,000 cubic meters, this project marks the first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) desalination initiative in the Eastern region with the world’s lowest tariff of 1.54 riyal/cubic metre.

“This remarkable project is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of the consortium consisting of ACWA Power, Gulf Investment Corporation, and Al Bawani Water and Electricity Company, who worked tirelessly over a challenging 30-month period to bring this plant into operation.”

Saudi Arabia Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Saudi Water Partnership Board of Directors chairman Abdulrahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli said: “The project will work directly to meet the demand in the Riyadh and Qassim regions, as well as develop this vital sector and improve the quality of its services.

“In addition, it will optimise expenditure efficiency and harness the private sector’s expertise in construction, operation, and management, thereby increasing its contribution to the sector’s development, which is one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”