Operational activities are already under way in the Jafurah Basin. Credit: Halliburton.

Halliburton has secured a multi-year contract from Aramco to provide integrated stimulation and completion services for unconventional gas development in Saudi Arabia.

The contract forms part of a wider multibillion-dollar agreement linked to one of the largest unconventional gas development initiatives in the world.

The agreement will see Halliburton continue to work alongside Aramco on the company’s unconventional gas projects.

Halliburton currently supplies a range of drilling and completion services across Saudi Arabia’s unconventional fields. The company uses an integrated service model designed to support intensive development and improve operational efficiency and reliability.

As part of the new programme, Halliburton will introduce automation technologies intended to optimise fracturing operations in real time. These systems aim to achieve greater digital integration and efficiency across multi-well campaigns.

Operational activities are already under way in the Jafurah Basin. To support these, Halliburton intends to increase its investment in local manufacturing, enhance its supply chain and develop its workforce within Saudi Arabia.

Halliburto Eastern Hemisphere president Rami Yassine said: “This award highlights our long-standing collaboration with Aramco and builds on more than 80 years in the Kingdom, while advancing unconventional gas development in the Kingdom.

“Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, Halliburton will deploy the Kingdom’s first fully integrated intelligent fracturing platform through OCTIV Auto Frac and Sensori fracturing monitoring services to contribute to asset value for one of the world’s largest unconventional fields.”

Last month, Halliburton was awarded contracts to provide integrated drilling and completion services for the GranMorgu deepwater oil development, located around 150km off the coast of Suriname.

The long-term agreement includes the use of a digital and automation execution model aimed at linking planning, engineering and operations for the offshore project.