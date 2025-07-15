Woodside awards Expro contract for Trion deepwater development. (Credit: Expro Group)

Expro has secured a three-year contract from Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México to support Mexico’s first deepwater oil and gas project, the Trion development.

The field is located in the Perdido Fold Belt about 180km from Mexico’s Gulf coast.

Under the terms of the agreement, Expro will deliver tubular running services (TRS) and cementing operations essential for the offshore facility. The project is a joint effort between Woodside Energy and Mexico’s state-run Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), with first oil extraction projected for 2028.

Expro’s role encompasses comprehensive well construction services, including TRS casing, completion, drilling support, cement heads, and its Skyhook system.

Woodside will oversee operations from its Tampico base, drawing on its ongoing partnership with Expro that has facilitated exploration activities in Mexican waters. Expro plans to establish a new hub in the area, creating employment opportunities and supporting local economic growth.

Expro well construction vice president Jeremy Angelle said: “With our extensive track record and a reputation as a trusted provider of Well Construction solutions, we are proud to play a key role in this world-class development. This contract win reflects not only the strength of our technical capabilities and commercial offering but also our legacy of supporting Trion exploration wells through Frank’s TRS and VERSAFLO systems.

“This project represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our innovative technologies on a historic deepwater development, and we look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership with Woodside in Mexico.”

Originally discovered by PEMEX in 2012, the Trion field saw a development agreement in 2017 with BHP Petroleum. After BHP merged with Woodside, the latter continued as operator under the existing arrangement with PEMEX.

The financial expectations for Trion align with Woodside’s strategic capital goals, aiming to enhance shareholder returns.

In terms of project ownership, Woodside holds a majority 60% stake and serves as operator, while PEMEX holds a 40% interest. The Trion development could also facilitate future discoveries through its infrastructure.