Phase 1A will consist of advancement of an HQ core hole up to 500 meters at location DH-1 to assess lithology, permeability features, clay, sand and gravel content, and lithium brine potential

Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada. (Credit: ACME Lithium)

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the “Company”, or “ACME”) is pleased to announce that Phase 1 drilling has commenced at ACME’s Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. ACME’s Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle’s Silverpeak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966. Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted to provide drilling services and related activities.

Phase 1A will consist of advancement of an HQ core hole up to 500 meters at location DH-1 to assess lithology, permeability features, clay, sand and gravel content, and lithium brine potential. A monitoring well will be temporarily installed in the core hole upon completion of drilling. Brine samples will be collected from the well at depth intervals and then independently analyzed for lithium, boron, and other minerals typical of lithium enriched brine systems. The temporary well will be plugged and abandoned upon completion of testing or within 60 days from completion of drilling.

Pending the results of Phase 1A, additional characterization work will be completed (Phase 1B) which will include drilling a separate, larger diameter well for completion of brine-aquifer testing and sampling.

ACME completed its Phase 1 Gravity Survey and Phase 2 Hybrid Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) survey this past fall 2021. Based on low resistivity values, multiple areas and zones are interpreted to correlate to lithium-brine occurrences in saline rich aquifers or brine saturated ash and/or pebble gravels.

ACME’s project location adjacent to or nearby lithium brine projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME’s properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME.

