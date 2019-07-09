ACCIONA, through its Facility Services business, has been chosen by the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation (RTVE) to carry out end-to-end electrical and mechanical maintenance at different locations.

Image: ACCIONA has been chosen by the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation (RTVE) for end-to-end electrical and mechanical maintenance. Photo: Courtesy of ACCIONA.

The locations include Catalonia studios, located in San Cugat del Vallés, as well as the RNE Catalonia building in Barcelona, the three newsrooms (one in each of the provinces of Catalonia) and six broadcast centres in the region.

As a result, ACCIONA now maintains RTVE’s two main hubs in Spain, located in Madrid and Barcelona, to homogeneous standards that ensure quality service in a highly complex environment.

To deliver the services efficiently, ACCIONA will use a procedure adapted to the specific needs of the broadcast industry, applying the ONELean Productivity methodology for process improvement, which makes it possible to optimise tasks and minimise interactions with the activity in the facilities; this methodology is already in place in Madrid. ACCIONA will deploy a multidisciplinary team of over 20 specialised staff to deliver this contract.

Source: Company Press Release.