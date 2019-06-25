ACCIONA is expected to have a capacity of approximately 700MW in Chile by 2020, with three wind farms and three photovoltaic plants in service

Image: ACCIONA is currently constructing two wind farms and two photovoltaic plants in Chile. Photo: Courtesy of ACCIONA.

Spanish renewable energy developer ACCIONA has announced the start of construction work on its 64MWp Usya photovoltaic plant in Chile.

ACCIONA said that it is currently constructing approximately 400MW in Chile in two wind farms and two photovoltaic plants, and the Usya photovoltaic plant marks the third such project.

In addition, the 400MW solar and PV plants are expected to be brought into service in late 2019 or early 2020.

Usya plant details

The Usya plant, located in the municipality of Calama in Antofagasta region, is estimated to have annual emission free energy generation of 146GWh.

The energy generated from the Usya plant is expected to meet the electricity demand of approximately 70,000 Chilean households.

The new photovoltaic plant is expected to be equipped with 187,200 modules mounted on fixed structures, installed on a surface area of 105 hectares, and is expected to be brought into service in mid-2020.

ACCIONA energy division South America director José Ignacio Escobar said: “With the start of construction work on Usya, ACCIONA is implementing the 600-million-dollar investment plan we announced last year for the construction of four new clean energy facilities in Chile. We are also fulfilling our commitment to make the investments to support previously signed electric power supply contracts.”

Once completed, the new plant is expected to avoid approximately 141,000 equivalent tonnes of CO 2 emission into the atmosphere from coal-fired power stations.

ACCIONA said that approximately 400 people would work in the project during the peak construction period.

In addition, it is currently building three other renewable energy facilities in Chile, including two wind farms in La Araucanía totalling 267MW and a 62MWp photovoltaic plant in Atacama. The company already has 291MW of facilities in service in the country.

The company targets a total of 700MW of renewable capacity under its ownership in Chile by 2020, with an investment of around £783m.