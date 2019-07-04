Abengoa obtained the Mechanical Completion Certificate of a 220-kV transmission line in the framework of the Mina Justa works, one of the most important projects in the Peruvian mining sector of recent years.

Image: Abengoa completes 220kV transmission line in Peru. Photo: Courtesy of Nicole Köhler/Pixabay

Abengoa carried out for Marcobre the detailed engineering, construction and commissioning of a 220-kV transmission line of 14 km, as well as the expansion of the 220 kV Poroma substation and the new substation Mina Justa 220/22.9 kV. The transmission line will allow the supply of electricity to the Mina Justa project, which is located south of Lima (Ica Region).

All the works were developed in compliance with the objective of “Zero Accidents”. This resulted in a recognition for Abengoa with the Safe Partner Trophy by the client as the best contractor in terms of safety.

Abengoa has an extensive experience in transmission projects around the world counting more than 27,000 km of transmission lines and 330 electric substations built in the last 15 years. In Peru, a country in which the company has 25 years of history, it has developed more than 4,000 km of transmission lines and more than 30 electrical substations, being a leader in the transmission sector in the mining market. It also has more than 10 years of experience developing large-scale projects in the mining sector in the country.

Source: Company Press Release