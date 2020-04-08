Abengoa applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors

Abengoa reactivates the execution of works in Brazil with a new electrical transmission award. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.)

Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructures, energy and water sectors, has been selected by the company Camargo Corrêa Infra, for the execution of two transmission lines in the state of Santa Catarina, in the south of the country.

Abengoa will be in charge of executing the conductor stringing, near the cities of Siderópolis, Biguaçu and Forquilinhas, of the new 500 KV Biguaçu – Siderópolis 2 transmission line, 151 km long, and another new transmission line of 230 KV, Siderópolis 2 – Forquilinhas, 28 km. The works correspond to lot 21 of the auction of the Brazilian National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) 005/2016.

With this award, Abengoa reactivates the execution of works in the Brazilian transmission system, occurring shortly after the company announced the successful completion of the financial restructuring process in which the company was immersed.

Abengoa has been operating in the country for more than 20 years, focusing its activities on the electricity transmission and infrastructure sectors, where the company has built more than 7,000 km of lines and more than 30 electrical substations.

