ABCO Energy announced that the company has completed the sale and financing of a $543,000 solar project on a medical facility building in Southern Arizona.

Image: ABCO has completed the sale and financing of a $543,000 solar project in Southern Arizona.. Photo: Courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

This sale has increased ABCO’s backlog of work to be completed in 2019 to $1,650,000. This backlog represents $1,600,000 of incomplete commercial projects and $50,000 of residential work, which will reflect well in our third and fourth quarter results.

Since ABCO completed nearly $3 million in projects during the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018, our current backlog indicates a larger sales volume in 2019.

“We have doubled our annual sales volume over each of the last two years,” said Charles O’Dowd, president of ABCO Energy, “and it appears there could be a very good chance for a solid increase over 2018 in fiscal 2019.”

“Sales gains and more profitable operations have always been our goal, and our emphasis on commercial sales efforts has been very successful,” O’Dowd added. “We have a large backlog of unfinished work for projects to be completed in the 2019 year, and this will reflect well throughout the entire year.”

This new healthcare facility project will be built entirely with solar parking structures and will contain 167 KWH of installed DC solar power and will save the nonprofit organization over $1,624,600 over a 25-year period. ABCO arranged for a tax incentive investment financing for this project.

Source: Company Press Release.