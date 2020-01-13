Reliable power infrastructure for Northvolt Ett’s new giga factory for lithium-ion batteries to be built in Skellefteå, Sweden

ABB to support Northvolt Ett's battery facility. (Credit: ABB Ltd)

The reliable and efficient power distribution network is an important building block in the construction of Europe’s largest and most advanced lithium-ion battery factory, to be built by Northvolt in Skellefteå in northern Sweden. ABB will provide power supply infrastructure from the local grid right into the production facilities. The power system network will be commissioned incrementally, starting in 2021, when battery production is scheduled to start.

Electrification and storage of renewable energy are prerequisites for a carbon neutral society. By building Europe’s largest battery factory, Northvolt is helping to drive the energy transition to a carbon neutral society. The factory will initially have a production capacity of 16 GWh per year.

ABB’s delivery, which will ensure stable and reliable power for the factory, includes project management, design, procurement of all 3rd party equipment, monitoring of installation, and commissioning. The scope of supply includes transformers, switchgears, cables and installation materials, protective equipment and control systems.

“Northvolt is a strategically important customer and partner for ABB. For us, it is important to support them in the work of building the world’s greenest lithium battery, and the construction of the battery factory in Skellefteå is a milestone in the quest for a society free of fossil fuels,” said Björn Jonsson, Hub Business Line Manager, North Europe, Process Industries, ABB.

The power supply to the battery factory is designed for high energy efficiency and low losses. The cost-effective design is jointly evolved by ABB and Northvolt, based on Northvolt’s specific needs and requirements for reliability.

ABB had previously received several orders for power supply and automation for the Northvolt Labs development and demo factory in Västerås. These deliveries included electrification, monitoring of the chemical process, the ABB Ability System 800xA control system and control rooms with state-of-the-art operator environment and ABB Ability Manufacturing Operations Management. Northvolt Labs started the production at the end of 2019.

Source: Company Press Release