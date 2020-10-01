MOL Group and ABB embark on a three-year collaborative project to transform Asset Integrity Management (AIM) across four key chemical and refinery sites in Europe

ABB to deliver savings of up to 10 million euros for leading downstream operator. (Credit: ABB.)

ABB has been awarded the contract to improve asset integrity across MOL’s downstream assets, through changing mindset, standardizing processes and software and ensuring integrity management is focused on the right equipment. The project spanning MOL DS Production plants in Hungary, Slovakia, and Croatia, will implement standardized asset integrity procedures in a move to drive production efficiency, improve safety and reduce risk.

Leveraging technology and process data, ABB together with Metegrity Visions, will integrate a common digital platform at the Danube, Slovnaft, MOL Petrochemicals plants and INA chemical unit. The new solution, with the adoption of improved integrity management processes being rolled out by ABB will provide advanced risk analysis of assets with a key

aim of reducing unplanned outages and lowering maintenance costs.

It is estimated that by controlling all its static equipment through the Asset Integrity Management (AIM) procedures, processes and systems, MOL will increase availability

and reduce turnaround duration (TAR) leading to savings and production improvements of approximately 10 million euros a year across MOL’s downstream assets.

“Asset safety and reliability have the highest priority in MOL Downstream production.

To ensure continuous value creation and focusing on the safety of our colleagues and communities around us, we are fully committed to executing and supporting group-level programs such as AIM. We have full trust in the professionalism and expertise of ABB’s technical delivery team, as well as on our own colleagues´ commitment to the successful delivery of the project,” said Zsolt Huff, SVP Downstream, Production, MOL Group.

Zied Ouertani, Global Technology Manager for Chemicals & Refining, ABB Energy Industries said: “The adoption of AIM will increase efficiency and transparency, identifying the critical assets and focusing inspection and remediation of risk with respect to safety and production. This will enable MOL to base asset integrity investment decisions on the equipment’s current condition, and to make the switch from reactive to proactive maintenance.”

The new project builds on a longstanding collaboration between MOL Group and ABB.

The ABB team has worked closely with the MOL team over the past two years to develop a business case and ensure it could deliver the right solution.

The company will provide a bespoke team to deliver the project across three distinct phases with a key objective of transferring knowledge, upskilling MOL’s employees to use the software with a view to self-sufficiency by 2023.

Source: Company Press Release