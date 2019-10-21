NeoGear deploys ABB’s laminated bus plate technology, which replaces traditional horizontal and vertical busbar systems

Image: ABB’s NeoGear low-voltage switchgear. Photo: courtesy of ABB.

Committed to writing the future of safe, smart and sustainable electrification, ABB launches NeoGear: a revolution in low-voltage switchgear and the first the electrification industry has seen for more than three decades.

Successfully trialed at sites across Switzerland and China, NeoGear deploys ABB’s laminated bus plate technology, which replaces traditional horizontal and vertical busbar systems.

The innovative bus plate technology combined with the connectivity and digital smartness of the ABB Ability platform, make it an unrivalled solution. NeoGear is the safest option for operators with no exposure to live parts. It reduces the physical switchgear footprint by up to 25 percent, increases cooling efficiency to reduce heat losses by up to 20 percent, and reduces overall operational costs by up to 30 percent, due to more efficient condition monitoring.

“Today marks the start of a revolution in power distribution” said Alessandro Palin, Managing Director of ABB’s Distribution Solutions business line. “Switchgear systems are key to ensuring the safety of the electrified economy, but for more than 30 years they have seen little innovation. NeoGear is testament to ABB’s commitment and relentless drive to bring future-focused and sustainable alternatives to the market to help shape the infrastructure of tomorrow.”

This hardware development is complemented by advanced digital capabilities. Digitalization is changing how industries use electricity in their machinery, factories and operations: driving them to extend the lifecycle of their assets; modernize equipment to improve safety and efficiency; and to shift towards more sustainable and responsible business models.

Against this backdrop, the ABB AbilityTM enabled NeoGear provides a complete and scalable solution for new projects, system upgrades or migration from legacy systems, to innovate and prepare for the future of electricity distribution and motor control.

NeoGear’s digital capabilities include real-time condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, remote assistance, fault and solutions diagnostics and data analytics for Industry 4.0. ABB Ability Condition Monitoring for on-site electrical systems is included, helping customers gain operational efficiency and bring unprecedented flexibility.

“We see rising demand in the market for more innovative switchgear solutions that help customers navigate increasingly challenging environments,” said Marco Tellarini, Global Product Group Manager in ABB’s Distribution Solutions business. “NeoGear will give customers unrivalled safety, higher efficiency, better functionality, more flexibility, and as a result both resilience and value. We are proud to add this revolution to our globally established switchgear portfolio.”

NeoGear will help customers meet the increasing demands to keep working environments safe and reduce maintenance downtime and costs across sectors including oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, mineral and mining, and water treatment.

Set to transform performance, safety and sustainability of electrification across industry and infrastructure, NeoGear is available to the market in late 2019.