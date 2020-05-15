ABB will be responsible for the supply of more than 1,000 electric motors for new bioproduct mill in Finland

ABB to supply electrification and drive technology solutions for Kemi bioproduct mill. (Credit: ABB.)

Swiss electrical equipment manufacturer, ABB has signed an agreement with Metsä Group’s subsidiary, Metsä Fibre to supply electrification and drive technology solutions for new bioproduct mill in Finland.

The contract worth approximately €40m ($43.2m) is subject to Metsä Group’s final investment decision that will be taken earliest in autumn 2020.

The planned mill will have a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of pulp annually, along with many other bioproducts.

Metsä Fibre CEO Ismo Nousiainen said: “ABB represents the values we require from our partners: a commitment to safety, on time delivery and quality delivery. A high degree of domestic content is also essential.

“We are moving towards the common goal of building a fossil-free bioproduct mill in Kemi, which is the most efficient wood processing plant in its field. We have all the prerequisites to implement a successful major project together with a competent partner.”

The electric motors for the mill will be controlled by ABB’s intelligent motor control system

Under the contract, ABB will be responsible for the supply of more than 1,000 electric motors, which will be manufactured at ABB’s facilities located in Vaasa and Helsinki, Finland.

The protective relays and safety switches for the mill will be supplied by ABB’s facilities in Vaasa, and more than 600 drives would be supplied by the drive factory in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki.

Additionally, ABB Power Grids Finland will deliver the transformer for the Kemi project while the main transformers for the mill will be manufactured at the ABB Power Grids transformer facility in Vaasa.

The Kemi mill will use energy-efficient electrification and operations technology of ABB.

Furthermore, ABB’s intelligent motor control system will control the electric motors for the mill.

