Agreement confirms ABB’s position as a strategic partner for the redevelopment project

Today, ABB Electrification has announced its intention to enter into a strategic partnership with international property and infrastructure Group, Lendlease, to participate in the development of MIND – Milan Innovation District – a new major district for science, knowledge and innovation in Milan, Italy.

Speaking about the development, Oliver Iltisberger ABB’s Head of Smart Buildings said:

“This is a really exciting project. ABB has cutting edge solutions and a leading technology portfolio that improve the way we live, work and play, and also deliver lower CO2 impact. We look forward to partnering and demonstrating what can be achieved collectively for the people of Milan.”

Lendlease has developed a unique operating system to drive MIND, moving beyond the traditional corporate innovation models to an open innovation approach. This includes a structured, federated innovation ecosystem, pulling together key institutional partners from the public and private sectors and academia.

Andrea Ruckstuhl, Head of Italy and continental Europe of Lendlease, said: “We are happy to welcome the first companies that join the development of a site where Lendlease, Arexpo, Galeazzi Hospital, University of Milan, Human Technopole and Fondazione Triulza already operate. It is the starting point of an innovation ecosystem that will allow individuals to progress by sharing resources and infrastructures.”

ABB Electrification will engage with MIND to participate in the collaborative innovation model as an Alliance founding member, and specifically lead on the thematic areas of Smart Buildings.

ABB has been at the forefront of accelerating progress in smart home and building technology for more than 10 years. Intelligent ABB technology is shaping the buildings and homes of tomorrow, with interoperable solutions to control everything from lighting to air-conditioning, heating, door entry and movement detection improving energy efficiency, security and comfort for users.

Lendlease envisages the MIND eco-system going live from Q1 2020, with the first companies and start-ups moving into the district and the full activation of a research ecosystem.

