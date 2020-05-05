One of Jönköping's goals is to switch from fossil to renewable energy and key to fulfilling that goal is maximizing the use of a sustainable public transport system

ABB to supply 450kW pantograph chargers in Jonkoping. (Credit: ABB.)

The city of Jönköping continues its focus on fossil-free transportation for a more sustainable society. After a successful pilot project in which ABB was involved in electrifying Jönköping’s first electric bus line, ABB has now received an additional order for ten complete charging stations for electric buses.

One of Jönköping’s goals is to switch from fossil to renewable energy and key to fulfilling that goal is maximizing the use of a sustainable public transport system.

Jönköping Energi has therefore called on the support of ABB to provide ten 450 kW pantograph chargers for the region’s electric-powered city buses. The new pantographs will charge the electric buses on route on lines 1 to 4. The charging stations will be installed during the first half of 2021 and will be operational in the middle of the year.

“ABB is fully committed creating a future with zero emissions, and sustainable public transport is an important part of this. Together with Jönköping Energi, we are now building a strong infrastructure for electric buses that contribute to Jönköping’s sustainable future”, says Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-Mobility Infrastructure Solutions.

This investment in charging infrastructure is the result of a successful pilot project in which ABB was involved in electrifying Jönköping’s first electric bus line.

“The pilot project of electrifying bus line 17 was educational and gave us many insights for the next phase. The response from travelers, bus drivers and the surrounding area has been very positive. Jönköpings länstrafik is now making a major investment through the electrification of additional bus lines and we are proud to have continued confidence in the responsibility for vehicle charging.”

“Working towards a greener Jönköping is one of our overarching goals and with the provision of charging infrastructure for electric buses we make it possible for more people to travel more sustainably”, says Mårten Nelson at Jönköping Energi.

The new electric lines mean that around 45 electric buses, with Vy Bus as the bus operator, will transport Jönköping’s residents and visitors. The result is a reduction in emissions of about 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year and a quieter and calmer urban environment.

To charge electric buses, a high-performance charging infrastructure is required. The electric buses in Jönköping will be recharged by 450 kW pantograph down chargers, a modular solution for high-power charging of heavy vehicles from ABB. The chargers use the standard OppCharge, an open interface for bus charging, which offers charging via automatic roof connection.

ABB will deliver a solution that includes both charging stations and warranty and repair services.

“We are delighted that Jönköping Energi was satisfied with our first installation of electric bus chargers and that we have now been given the opportunity to supply another ten chargers. ABB has the products and solutions for delivering electricity from production to end-users in a safe, smart and sustainable way”, adds Muehlon.

The pantograph down chargers can charge the electric buses in just five to seven minutes, in the time it takes for travelers to get on or off. The chargers, which are included in the ABB Ability™ portfolio of connected solutions, allows the bus companies remote monitoring, to configure charging points and proactively maintain the equipment to ensure maximum operating time.

ABB is a world leader in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and offers a complete range of charging and electrification solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as for ships and railways. ABB recently received the “Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award” for its commitment to support and expand the future of smart and sustainable transports.