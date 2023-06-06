The two newbuild Havfram Wind NG20000X-HF Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs) will be capable of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300m

ABB to deliver an integrated bridge-to-propeller technology for Havfram Wind’s two new NG20000X-HF Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs). (Credit: © 2023 ABB)

ABB has secured a significant order with one of the largest offshore shipbuilders in China, Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore, to supply integrated bridge-to-propeller technology for Havfram Wind’s two new NG20000X-HF Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs).

The vessels, incorporating the latest battery-hybrid drivetrain technology, will be amongst the most energy-efficient designs to operate in the offshore wind industry. Other features include the capability to install offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of over 300m, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes at water depths of up to 70m.

ABB’s scope encompasses four Azipod electric main propulsion units with a combined propulsion power of 17MW. It also includes the Onboard DC Grid power distribution system, a 4.1MWh energy storage installation, ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control with Dynamic Positioning System for advanced vessel control, and a comprehensive package of automation and digital technology.

Once operational, the vessels will have the advantage of digitally connecting to the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations network, enabling remote support and predictive maintenance.

As the number of turbines multiplies and their sizes increase, DNV1, an independent expert in assurance and risk management, predicts that by 2050, offshore wind energy production will match that of offshore oil.

The Havfram Wind vessels are designed with specific capabilities to ensure their suitability as the offshore wind sector expands further offshore. These capabilities include the ability to provide instant load power and enhanced dynamic performance to batteries, as well as the manoeuvrability and precise station-keeping accuracy facilitated by Azipod propulsion. Additionally, the Azipod propulsion system offers weight advantages of up to 30% compared to traditional mechanical thruster solutions.

Developed to enhance vessel responsiveness, efficiency, and safety throughout the entire operational range, ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control is designed to facilitate a seamless shift from position control to joystick manoeuvring.

The DP2 functionality brings an additional layer of redundancy to the technical design, guaranteeing that even in the event of a single system fault, the vessel will maintain its position. This is of utmost significance for the secure and dependable operations of construction and wind farm vessels operating in proximity to fixed structures.

Havfram Wind CEO Even Larsen said: “The performance of our Wind Turbine Installation Vessels will be pivotal in meeting the needs of the offshore wind market today and tomorrow. To ensure superior performance, we chose the broad scope of ABB power, control, propulsion and automation technology, complemented by the through-life support from ABB’s remote diagnostics and global service capabilities.”

The new Havfram Wind vessels will leverage ABB’s extensive expertise in closed-bus and closed-ring solutions for dynamically positioned vessels. Closed bus-tie and closed ring operations offer notable advantages and efficiency improvements compared to conventional open-ring solutions that necessitate a larger number of online engines and overall installed power. Furthermore, these solutions comply with crucial safety regulations, enhance operational flexibility, efficiency, and enable cost savings.

ABB Marine & Ports Division President Juha Koskela said: “We at ABB are in these projects to support the customer throughout the vessel lifetime, and being able to deliver future-proof solutions is of utmost importance for us. I am especially proud of this order, demonstrating the benefits of efficiency, safety and reliability our bridge-to-propeller solution can deliver to our customers in this rapidly growing and demanding market.”