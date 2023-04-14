Havfram Wind will provide transport and installation support of a minimum of 104 Vestas offshore wind turbines, starting with the first stage of the project that comprises two wind farms with a combined capacity of 660MW

Havfram Wind’s Jack-Up vessel. (Credit: Havfram Wind)

RWE and Northland Power have selected offshore wind farms developer Havfram Wind as preferred supplier for their Nordseecluster offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

Nordseecluster facility consists of four offshore wind farms, with a combined capacity of 1.6GW.

It will be located close to the existing 332MW Nordsee One wind farm, which is being co-developed and continued to be jointly operated by RWE and Northland Power.

As a preferred supplier, Havfram Wind is responsible for transport and installation of at least 104 Vestas offshore wind turbines with a 15MW capacity each.

The Norwegian company intends to use one of its newly commissioned NG20000X Jack-Up vessels featuring a 3,250-tonne crane, for the project.

Havfram Wind CEO Even Larsen said: “Signing the preferred supplier agreement for the transport and installation support of the entire lot of wind turbines for a gigantic project like Nordseecluster is proof of our growing position in the market.

“I am proud of the trust RWE and Northland Power have in the Havfram Wind team. Participating in such a project of scale is a milestone for our development as a pure play offshore wind company.”

Nordseecluster project is planned to be developed in two phases, where Havfram Wind would deliver the services subject to final investment decisions for each individual phase.

The initial stage of the project (Nordseecluster A) includes two wind farms, N-3.8 and N-3.7, with a combined capacity of 660MW, and is currently in the permit application phase.

Havfram Wind is expected to commence turbine installation at Nordseecluster A starting from 2026, with commercial operations expected in early 2027.

The company has reserved 44 of the total 104 Vestas turbines for this initial stage.

The second phase of the project (Nordseecluster B) includes the other two wind farms, N-3.6 and N-3.5, which will add an additional 900MW of capacity.

Nordseecluster B is expected to commence commercial operations in early 2029.

RWE and Northland Power intend to bid and exercise their step-in rights in this year’s German offshore wind auctions.

Northland Power Nordseecluster managing director Benjamin Miethling said: “We expect to achieve substantial economies of scale and leverage synergies during the development, construction and operation of the four wind farms.

“Our preferred supplier agreement with Havfram Wind, which encompasses all four projects, attests to the efficiency of concentrating activities such as procurement.”

RWE Nordseecluster managing director Sven Schulemann said: “When the Nordseecluster is fully operational at the beginning of 2029 it will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1,600,000 German households every year.”