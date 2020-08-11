The expansion project is estimated to increase the annual processing capacity of the site to 3.5 million tonnes per year

ABB will provide mine hoist systems to increase production at Newmont’s Tanami gold mine in Australia. (Credit: Newmont)

Global technology company ABB has secured an AUD24m ($17.17m) contract form Newmont, a gold mining company, to support the expansion of its Australian underground gold mine.

Under the contract, ABB will be responsible for the design, supply, installation and provide long-term services for the whole mine hoist mechanical and electrical systems for the mine production shaft at Tanami gold mine in Northern Territory, Australia.

Located in the Tanami Desert, 563km North West of Alice Springs and 949km southwest of Darwin in Northern Territory, Australia, the gold mine is operated by Newmont Mining Service, a division of Newmont.

The mine has produced more than 10 million ounces of gold from various open pits and underground mines since 1986.

Currently, the mine produces from the Callie underground operation at Dead Bullock Soak with ore processed at the Granites Mill.

Tanami gold mine expansion project to increase the annual processing capacity of the site

The contract is part of Newmont’s Tanami Expansion 2 (TE2) project which is estimated to increase the annual processing capacity of the site from 2.6 million tonnes to 3.5 million tonnes per year. It is also expected to extend the life of the mine beyond 2040.

ABB will provide deliver two complete mine hoist systems as well as a double drum personnel-riding hoist and a friction hoist over a 90-week period contract.

Newmont regional project director Neil Steyn said: “The Tanami expansion project (TE2) includes construction of a 5.4 meter shaft that can reach 1,460 meters below surface depth to enable recovery of ore at a depth.

“This provides a viable solution to extend the mine and and with an additional investment in processing is expected to increase production to 3.5 million tonnes per year.

“ABB’s in-house mechanical hoist design capability will help deliver a tailormade solution in a cost effective way.”

For the TE2 project, ABB will provide digital applications covering functional safety, programmable logic controllers (PLC) control system, remote operations, shaft communication and the latest drive systems technology.