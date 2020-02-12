AABB's new gold mine acquisition campaign is targeting properties in South America, Central America and Mexico, which have high development potential and historic gold production

AABB - Asia Metals signs LOI to acquire new gold mine. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures.)

Asia Broadband, through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a new gold mine and its surrounding property in South America. The Company is conducting its final stages of due diligence in preparation to complete the property acquisition agreement.

AABB’s new gold mine acquisition campaign is targeting properties in South America, Central America and Mexico, which have high development potential and historic gold production. The focus of the campaign is to duplicate the successful acquisition model of the Company’s existing high-density, shallow gold mine property in Guerrero, Mexico, that has known historical gold vein structures. AABB is currently directing a full-scale development and production expansion of its mine and property in Mexico.

Asia Broadband, through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Source: Company Press Release